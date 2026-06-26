NMMC's Textile Recycling Facility Showcased As National Model At Summit In New Delhi |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) Textile Recycling Facility (TRF) was presented as a pioneering model for sustainable textile waste management at the National Summit on 'Textiles for Global Markets' held in New Delhi. Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde showcased the project during a special session on 'Municipal-State Collaboration Framework', highlighting its role in promoting a circular economy. He was also felicitated by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh for his contribution.

Municipal Bodies as Key Stakeholders in Textile Recycling

Addressing the session on 'Quality, Sustainability, Certification and Procurement Decisions: Positioning India as a Preferred Global Sourcing Hub', Dr Shinde stressed that urban local bodies should be recognised as key stakeholders in the textile recycling value chain. He said municipalities are well-equipped to serve as reliable collectors of textile waste because of their existing waste collection infrastructure, citizen outreach networks and 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres.

Dr Shinde informed the gathering that NMMC's Textile Recycling Facility, established in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Textiles' Textile Committee, has emerged as a successful model with active participation from more than 50,000 households.

300 Women Trained, Over 50,000 Households Participate

He said over 300 women have been trained to manufacture various products using discarded textiles, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities through self-help groups while significantly reducing the amount of textile waste reaching landfills.

Sharing the project's implementation journey, Dr Shinde said the initiative has established a dedicated textile collection system, strengthened segregation and recovery capacity, created a reliable supply chain for recyclable raw material and enabled the recycling and reuse of post-consumer textile waste. He added that NMMC has also initiated discussions with industry stakeholders to expand the project on a larger scale.

Shinde Calls for Stronger Public-Private Partnerships

During the presentation, Dr Shinde highlighted the opportunities available under the Maharashtra Textile Policy 2023-2028, saying the policy can support textile recycling and sustainability-driven projects. He called for stronger public-private partnerships involving local bodies, the state government, recycling industries, technology providers, industry partners, self-help groups and citizens to strengthen the circular economy.

He said the Textile Recycling Facility operated by NMMC could serve as a model for other cities and deserves consideration for replication at both the state and national levels.

The TRF, one of the country's first pilot projects dedicated to textile waste recycling under the Textile Committee, has gained national recognition as an innovative initiative. The project is being implemented under the guidance of Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and supervised by Deputy Commissioner Smita Kale. NMMC said the Commissioner's presentation at the national summit has further enhanced Navi Mumbai's image as an environmentally conscious city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/