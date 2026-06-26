85-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run At APMC Market, Driver Flees Spot | Representational Image (Fatal Accident)

Navi Mumbai: An 85-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in a hit-and-run accident near Gate No. 5 of the vegetable market at APMC Market on Wednesday morning. The driver fled the spot without offering assistance, and the APMC Police have launched a search to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Victim Identified as Mumtaz Shahabuddin Sayyed of Chembur

The deceased has been identified as Mumtaz Shahabuddin Sayyed (85), a resident of Lal Dongar in Chembur. She earned her livelihood by selling fruits and had visited the APMC Market to purchase fruits and other supplies when the accident occurred.

According to police, Sayyed was crossing the road near Gate No. 5 when an unidentified vehicle, allegedly being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, knocked her down. She suffered severe injuries to both legs and other parts of her body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died during treatment.

Driver Fled Without Offering Medical Assistance

Following the accident, the driver allegedly fled the scene without providing medical assistance to the victim or informing the police.

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"We have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are examining CCTV footage from the market area to identify the vehicle. Multiple teams are working to trace the accused, and appropriate legal action will be taken once he is apprehended," a police officer from APMC Police Station said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 134(a) and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil.

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