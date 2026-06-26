Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Narcotics Worth ₹56.69 Crore On International Day Against Drug Abuse |

Navi Mumbai: Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, the Navi Mumbai Police destroyed seized narcotic substances worth Rs 56.69 crore as part of its ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai' campaign aimed at curbing the drug menace.

Disposal Carried Out in Presence of Top Police Officials

The narcotics, valued at Rs 56,69,55,192 and seized in 26 criminal cases, were destroyed after following due legal procedure at the government-authorised Mumbai Waste Management Company facility in Taloja, Panvel. The disposal was carried out in the presence of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pramod Shewale, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sachin Gunjal.

According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the commissionerate has so far registered 166 cases under the 'Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai' campaign. With the latest disposal, narcotics worth nearly Rs 57 crore seized in these cases have been destroyed, reflecting the police's sustained crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse in the city.

Commissioner Bharambe Urges Public Participation Against Drugs

"Drug trafficking poses a serious threat to society, especially to the younger generation. Through the 'Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai' campaign, we are not only taking strict action against offenders but also creating awareness among citizens to prevent drug abuse. Public participation is crucial in eliminating this menace, and we urge people to come forward and share information without fear. Their identity will be kept completely confidential," Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

Alongside enforcement, the commissionerate has also intensified its awareness efforts. Over the past two days, special anti-drug awareness programmes were organised at 25 schools and colleges, educating nearly 5,000 students about the harmful effects of narcotic substances and the importance of staying drug-free.

To strengthen public participation in the anti-drug drive, the Navi Mumbai Police have launched a dedicated helpline, 88281 11211, through which citizens can confidentially report information related to narcotics. Police have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/