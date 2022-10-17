NMMC's new chief Rajesh Narvekar visits Dr Ambedkar's memorial in Airoli

Rajesh Narvekar at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial | FPJ

Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai, who joined last month, visited the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Sector 15 in Airoli and inspected the facilities. During the visit, he made a few suggestions to better the infrasturcture of the memorial.

He uggested that an annual calendar of activities at the memorial should be made available and also showed his willingness to continue the event like Jagar, which was carried out at the memorial this year.

On this occasion, he also instructed officials to take prompt action regarding the preparation of rules for making the auditorium available for various types of cultural activities.

The commissioner carefully observed the panels of the museum of rare photographs based on the biography of Babasaheb, read the text on them and suggested some improvements.

“The monument of NMMC, conveys the idea that knowledge is power more than any other memorial of Babasaheb, is very different in all aspects and its uniqueness should be reached to the maximum number of people and through this, the people can benefit from the inspiring thoughts of Babasaheb”, said the civic chief Narvekar.

He was accompanied by City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Dadasaheb Chabukswar, Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad, Executive Engineer Sanjay Dadasaheb Patil and Pravin Gade and concerned officials were present.