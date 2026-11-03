NMMC Votes 31-20 To Suspend Town Planning Official Somnath Kekan Over Alleged Construction Approval Irregularities | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: After a heated argument between the ruling party and the Opposition, Mayor Sujata Patil approved the suspension of Assistant Director of Town Planning Somnath Kekan until he is formally relieved of his duties. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general body also passed a resolution cancelling his deputation and directing his return to his parent department over alleged irregularities in construction approvals related to the redevelopment of Avani and Naivedya housing societies and permissions concerning roads and reserved plots.

Resolution Passed By 31-20 Majority During General Body Meeting

The resolution, moved by former Deputy Mayor Bharat Nakhate, was passed by a majority of 31 votes against 20, with two members remaining neutral, during Tuesday's general body meeting. While the ruling party demanded immediate action against Kekan, Opposition members argued that the entire approval process should be investigated and accountability fixed on all officials involved.

Nakhate raised questions over construction permissions, Occupancy Certificates, Fire Department No Objection Certificates, a 32-metre-wide road and the approval of a plot reserved for a civic centre in connection with the two redevelopment projects. He argued that Kekan's continuation in the department could affect the impartiality of the inquiry and demanded his suspension.

Sagar Naik Alleges Development Plan Road Was Included In Private Layout

Supporting the proposal, Leader of the House Sagar Naik alleged that a road earmarked in the Development Plan had been incorporated into a private layout while granting construction permission. He also alleged that approvals concerning reserved plots were granted without following the prescribed procedures, adversely affecting the city's planned development.

"Granting construction permission by incorporating a road reserved in the Development Plan into a private layout and approving reserved plots without following the necessary procedures are serious issues. Such decisions can have long-term consequences for the city's development. It is necessary to fix the responsibility of the officials concerned and take appropriate action," Naik said.

Corporator Dwarkanath Bhoir Seeks Explanation Before Suspension

However, corporator Dwarkanath Bhoir argued that the officer should first be issued a notice and asked to submit an explanation instead of being immediately suspended.

Shivram Patil pointed out that construction approvals involved the Municipal Commissioner and other senior officials as well. He questioned the rationale behind holding a single officer responsible and demanded an investigation into the entire approval mechanism. Group leader Manoj Haldankar also questioned why action was not being initiated against other officials allegedly involved in the process.

Meanwhile, Kishor Patkar alleged that some members were supporting the housing societies due to personal interests. He also demanded an inquiry into how a plot allotted by CIDCO for the NMMC headquarters was subsequently sold to Satara Plaza.

Following the debate, Mayor Patil put the resolution to vote, which was passed with 31 votes in favour and 20 against. She directed the administration to terminate Kekan's deputation immediately, suspend him until he is formally relieved, conduct an independent scrutiny of the disputed approvals, examine other construction permissions and secure the original records.

Naik said the action was necessary to ensure that the inquiry was conducted impartially and accountability was fixed for the alleged irregularities.

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