Kalyan-Dombivli Water Crisis: KDMC Floats Tenders Worth ₹21.92 Lakh To Clean And Maintain Neglected Wells | File Photo

Kalyan: With the water crisis deepening across Kalyan-Dombivli the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has turned its attention to traditional water sources, floating tenders worth nearly Rs 22 lakh for the cleaning and maintenance of wells across different administrative wards. The move comes after years of rapid urbanisation and neglect that have left several natural water sources either encroached upon, abandoned or rendered unusable.

Ward-Wise Allocation Announced For Cleaning And Maintaining Wells

According to the tenders issued by the civic body's Water Supply Department Rs 8.43 lakh has been earmarked for cleaning and maintaining wells in Ward A Rs 5.03 lakh in Ward D and Rs 8.46 lakh in Ward B. The combined expenditure for these works stands at Rs 21.92 lakh.

In a parallel effort to strengthen the city's water distribution infrastructure, the civic body has also invited tenders for pump installation and repairs. An amount of Rs 3.02 lakh has been allocated for installing a 50 HP pump at the Mahanagar Pump House in Katemanivali, while Rs 2.52 lakh has been earmarked for repairs at the 5/D Katemanivali Pump House.

Civic Body Issues ₹2.20 Lakh Tender To Prevent Water Theft

The KDMC has also proposed measures to curb the illegal extraction of drinking water from its distribution network. A tender worth Rs 2.20 lakh has been issued to prevent water theft from the Durgadi West main water pipeline, an important step towards reducing losses in the supply system, particularly in Kalyan East.

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Neglected wells could have eased water shortage

Kalyan-Dombivli once had hundreds of wells that served as supplementary sources of water for local residents. However unchecked urbanisation, construction activities and prolonged civic neglect have resulted in many wells being filled up or abandoned. Several others have deteriorated to the point where their natural water sources are no longer usable.

Had these traditional water sources been cleaned maintained and protected over the years they could have provided valuable relief during periods of water scarcity and reduced some pressure on the municipal supply network.

The latest tenders have once again brought the condition of these neglected water assets into focus. However the key question is whether the proposed expenditure will translate into actual restoration and revival of the wells or remain confined to paperwork and contractual allocations.

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