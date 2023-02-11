NMMC to hold a waste-to-sustainability competition for school students | Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been taking a number of measures for improving the cleanliness of the city. Apart from common citizens, students are also actively involved in various activities.

NMMC teaching children about cleanliness

The corporation believes that if cleanliness is inculcated in the minds of students from childhood, the impact of it will remain throughout their lives.

Keeping this in mind, NMMC has been conducting painting, poster making, mural making, and essay writing competitions among others for school students. Looking at the huge response to all these competitions, emphasis is being put on implementing similar activities.

Waste to Best Project

One such innovative initiative 'Waste to Best Project' for the students of classes 1st to 9 studying in NMMC Schools is being organised. As the title of the competitive 'Waste to Best Project' suggests, students have to prepare sustainable items from waste and present them in their schools by February 23.

In this competition, a total of 9 best projects will be selected from each municipal school in 3 groups namely 1st to 5th primary group, 6th to 8th higher primary group, and 9th standard secondary group.

These 9 projects selected from each school will be sent to the Municipal Corporation headquarters level on February 24 for the final round, where they will be evaluated and the final winning projects will be selected.

