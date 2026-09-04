NMMC Steps Up NICU Monitoring, Plans More Incubators At Civic Hospitals In Navi Mumbai | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has stepped up monitoring and maintenance of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) at its public hospitals, with specialised agencies conducting inspections every three months to ensure that critical equipment and facilities remain in working condition.

The NMMC operates three public hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli, two mother-and-child hospitals and 26 primary urban health centres. These facilities cater not only to residents of Navi Mumbai but also to patients from neighbouring areas.

NICU maintenance and monitoring

The civic body has established NICUs for newborns requiring intensive care, particularly low-birth-weight babies. A specialised agency has been appointed to carry out maintenance and repairs of the equipment and systems installed in these units. The NICUs are inspected once every three months as part of the maintenance process.

The units have been equipped with facilities such as air-conditioning, cleanliness systems and fire-safety equipment. The Vashi civic hospital currently has 16 incubators, all of which are operational. The Airoli hospital has 18 incubators, while the Nerul hospital has 15.

Expansion of newborn care facilities

The NMMC is also planning to increase the number of incubators at its hospitals in the coming months. In addition, separate incubator units or NICUs will be started at the corporation's mother-and-child hospitals.

The tender process for increasing the number of incubators is currently underway, and the civic administration expects the additional facilities to be made available within the next two to three months.

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Health officer explains measures

Dr Rajesh Mhatre, Medical Health Officer, NMMC, said, "A specialised agency has been appointed for the maintenance and repair of equipment and systems in the NICUs. The units are inspected every three months to ensure that the equipment and other facilities remain in proper working condition."

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