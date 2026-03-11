NMMC Standing Committee Approves Proposal To Raise Retirement Age To 60 | File Photo

The Standing Committee of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved a proposal to increase the retirement age of municipal employees and officers from 58 to 60 years under the proposed Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Service Regulations 2026. The proposal will now be placed before the general body for final approval.

The resolution was moved by House Leader and Standing Committee member Sagar Naik during the committee meeting chaired by Chairman Ashok Patil. The regulations have been framed under Section 465 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 and were approved with certain amendments and suggestions.

If approved by the general body, the revised service rules will extend the tenure of civic employees and officers by two years. The move is aimed at retaining experienced personnel within the municipal administration.

Speaking during the meeting, Sagar Naik said that many experienced officers have retired in recent years, resulting in a loss of administrative expertise within the corporation. Extending the retirement age would help bridge this gap and allow the civic body to utilise the experience of senior officials for the city’s development.

The proposed service regulations also outline provisions related to administrative discipline, financial accountability, leave rules, disciplinary procedures and service conditions for municipal employees.

Naik further said that a separate proposal addressing the concerns of workers employed on a lump-sum honorarium basis will be brought before the corporation soon.

