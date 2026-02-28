NMMC Rolls Out Massive Civic Blueprint To Accommodate 20 Lakh Devotees At 350th Shaheedi Samagam Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has made elaborate civic arrangements for the 350th Shaheedi Samagam of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as “Hind-Di-Chadar,” which commenced on Saturday at Owe Maidan in Kharghar. |

Proactive Planning to Ensure Seamless Coordination

With nearly 20 lakh devotees expected over two days, the civic body has activated comprehensive planning across health services, sanitation, water supply, accommodation, transport and publicity. “We began preparations well in advance to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience. Every department has been assigned clear responsibilities to maintain seamless coordination,” a senior NMMC official said.

To accommodate outstation devotees, more than 2,800 beds have been arranged at 18 locations across the city since February 27. At the venue, a fully operational OPD unit has been set up with 25 doctors and 75 paramedical staff.

Extensive Lodging and Medical Facilities for Pilgrims

Free medicines are being distributed and four advanced ambulances have been stationed. Additionally, 300 beds have been reserved across municipal and private hospitals for emergencies. “Our priority is to ensure immediate medical response in case of any emergency. Adequate manpower, ambulances and hospital tie-ups are in place,” an official from the civic health department stated.

For the convenience of devotees, NMMT has deployed 106 buses operating nearly 1,400 trips over the two days. More than 200 transport personnel have been assigned to manage operations, and shuttle services are running from railway and metro stations as well as accommodation centres to the venue. “Transport planning has been done keeping peak-hour crowd movement in mind. Additional buses are on standby if required,” a transport department representative said.

Sanitation and Hygiene: A Three-Shift Endeavor

Nearly 1,000 toilets have been installed at the venue with round-the-clock maintenance staff, and jetting and suction machines have been deployed to maintain hygiene standards. Over 500 sanitation workers, along with supervisors and officers, have been deployed in three shifts at Owe Maidan.

Ten garbage vehicles are conducting regular waste collection, while dust suppression and mechanical sweeping machines are being used to maintain cleanliness. “We are committed to maintaining high standards of hygiene despite the massive footfall,” a senior sanitation officer said.

