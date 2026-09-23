NMMC Plans ₹5-Crore Pedestrian Bridge Near Digha Railway Station To End Risky Thane-Belapur Road Crossing | AI

Navi Mumbai: For residents and daily commuters in Digha, reaching the railway station currently means taking a risky detour across the busy Thane-Belapur Road. This is set to change with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) planning to construct a pedestrian bridge near Digha railway station at an estimated cost of around Rs 5 crore.

Heavy Traffic Makes Daily Crossing Challenging

Residents from the settlement on one side of the station have no option but to cross the Thane-Belapur Road to reach the station. The stretch remains busy throughout the day, with heavy vehicles, buses, private vehicles and two-wheelers constantly passing through. During the morning and evening peak hours, crossing the road becomes particularly difficult, with commuters having to navigate through moving traffic.

"For many residents, workers and employees in the Digha area, this is part of their daily commute. The expansion of the industrial area, residential settlements and commercial establishments has further increased the number of people using the railway station," a resident from Digha said.

Bridge To Benefit Residents And MIDC Workers

The proposed pedestrian bridge is expected to provide residents and commuters with a safer way to access the station without having to cross the busy road at street level. It will also benefit workers from the MIDC area and residents of the surrounding settlements.

The need for a safer crossing becomes even more evident during events at Patni ground, located on the other side of the railway station. Large programmes at the ground draw thousands of people, substantially increasing pedestrian movement around the station.

With offices, IT establishments, computer centres and other commercial units also expanding in the area, passenger movement is particularly high during office hours.

The civic body is expected to begin construction after completion of the tender process. Once completed, the pedestrian bridge will connect the two sides of the area and provide commuters with a safer alternative to crossing the Thane-Belapur Road, an official from NMMC said.

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