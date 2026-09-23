Kalyan Artist Rituraj Khairnar Creates 70-Foot Ganesh Rangoli At DCP Atul Zende’s Residence For Ganeshotsav |

Kalyan: For Lal Chowki-based fine artist Rituraj Khairnar rangoli is not merely a festive decoration but a form of artistic expression and devotion. Known for creating large rangolis measuring between 40 and 70 feet single-handedly Khairnar has once again brought his artwork to the Ganeshotsav celebrations at the residence of DCP Atul Zende in Kalyan.

This year, Khairnar has created a special rangoli depicting Lord Ganesha at the DCP’s residence. This is the second consecutive year that he has been invited to create a Ganeshotsav rangoli there.

Artist Creates Large Rangolis Without A Team

Khairnar independently handles the entire process, from conceptualising and designing the artwork to selecting colours, filling the rangoli and adding intricate details. Creating a rangoli of such a large size requires careful planning, precision and patience.

A trained fine artist, Khairnar has studied fine arts for six years and has around 15 years of experience in painting and designing. His professional work has also taken him into the film industry, where he worked as an assistant set designer. He has also contributed to the design of a Radio Mirchi studio.

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Over the years, he has created rangolis ranging from 40 to 70 feet, taking on the work himself rather than relying on a team. His artwork blends detailed design with traditional festive themes, particularly during Ganeshotsav.

Khairnar's contribution to the field of art was recognised with the Aadhar Ratna Award in 2017.

Rangoli is not just decoration for me. It is a medium to express my devotion while welcoming Bappa Khairnar said.

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