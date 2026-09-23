Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Launches Thane Cluster Redevelopment Project For 6,000 Families |

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the foundation stone laying ceremony (Bhoomi Pujan) for the Siddheshwar Nagar and Ramabai Nagar cluster redevelopment scheme under the Thane Municipal Corporation. Emphasizing the core philosophy behind the project, Shinde stated:

"Cluster development is not just about erecting new buildings in place of old ones; it is an effort to rebuild the lives of thousands of families."

6,000 Families To Get Modern Housing And Civic Facilities

He committed to creating safe, quality housing for 6,000 families alongside 23 essential civic amenities, planned township infrastructure, and local employment opportunities.

Spanning nearly 50 acres (20 hectares), the development is designed on a "City Within a City" model. The master plan features wide transit roads, abundant water supply, sewage and waste management systems, public parks, community halls, a gymnasium, yoga centers, digital libraries, healthcare centers, day-care facilities, and smart street lighting.

20-Year Effort To Resolve Unsafe Housing Crisis

Reflecting on past structural collapses in Thane, Shinde described the cluster scheme as the result of a 20-year struggle to address unsafe housing, noting that policy hurdles were cleared during his tenure as Urban Development Minister and Chief Minister. With the first phase in Kisan Nagar nearing completion, he highlighted plans for commercial development under a "Walk to Work" concept, remarking:

"Our goal is 'Walk to Work'—residents should be able to step down from their homes and find work right nearby."

He also pledged the environmental restoration and beautification of Siddheshwar Lake.

Directing developers to prioritize construction quality over profit margins, Shinde delivered a firm mandate:

"Even if profits fall slightly, do not compromise on the construction quality of citizens' homes."

He confirmed the state government is considering resident demands for corpus funds, affordable rates for additional space, and shopkeeper rehabilitation. He framed the project within a larger regional goal of building 30 lakh homes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next 15 to 20 years, supported by major local transport projects like internal metro lines, coastal roads, and the Thane–Borivali tunnel. Expressing his final thoughts on the transformative nature of the scheme, he concluded:

"Cluster means not just a home; it means a better home, better amenities, employment, and a transformed lifestyle. Developers should ensure timely handover of homes, good amenities, and even gift a big TV to the residents upon key handover."

The event saw attendance from prominent leaders, including Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, MLAs Jitendra Awhad, Adv. Niranjan Davkhare, and Ravindra Phatak, Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, TMC Commissioner Sourabh Rao, District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, and numerous municipal representatives.

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