Aarey Metro Complex: 3-Foot-7-Inch Indian Marsh Crocodile Rescued From 8-Foot-Deep Electricity Duct In Mumbai | Video | WWA

Mumbai: A sub adult Indian marsh crocodile measuring approximately 3 feet 7 inches, was rescued from an electricity duct inside the Aarey Metro crashed complex during the early hours of 23 September 2026.

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Last month, a video of a sub-adult Indian marsh crocodile crossing the Aarey road near the Tapeshwar and metro crashed area of Aarey had gone viral. Following the sighting, rescue teams searched the area but were unable to locate the crocodile at that time.

WWA

At around 12:05 a.m. on 23 September, the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) received a call on its wildlife rescue helpline regarding a crocodile sighting at the Aarey Metro complex. WWA's rescue team immediately reached the location.

According to the MSF staff present at the complex, the crocodile was initially seen inside the premises and later entered an electricity duct. The WWA rescue team located the animal inside the approximately 8-foot-deep duct and safely rescued it.

The Mumbai Range Forest Department was informed about the rescue and the crocodile was subsequently shifted to the WWA Transit Centre for observation and veterinary examination.

The crocodile was medically examined by Dr. Charier, who found the animal to be fit for release. Following the necessary procedures and coordination with the Forest Department, the crocodile will be released back into a suitable natural habitat.