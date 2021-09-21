NMMC offers up to 75% rebate in the penalty for property tax defaulters under Abhay Yojana

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has once again come up with the “Property Tax Abhay Yojana 2021-22”, under this, the property tax defaulters can be waived off up to 75 percent in the penalty for the delayed payment. The property tax defaulters can take the benefits during two months period starting on October 1.

Property tax defaulters will be able to avail the benefit of Abhay Yojana for a period of two months starting October 1 to November 30. “This is a very lucrative scheme for the tax defaulters, with a 75% rebate on the penalty amount of arrears of property tax by September 30, 2021. However, the tax defaulters will have to settle the whole arrears at once,” a senior civic official from the NMMC property tax department said.

Property tax is a major source of income for the corporation and the quality of various services for the citizens is provided through the revenue collected from it. Considering the difficulties faced by the citizens in paying property tax, including arrears due to lockdown and other reasons during the COVID period, Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar has taken an important decision to announce 'Property Tax Abhay Yojana 2021-22' for October and November.

“This pending amount is to be paid by defaulters at once. It shall also be noted that there will be no extension provided post-November. Therefore, without waiting till November 30, the citizens should immediately take advantage of this scheme and clear pending tax by just paying only 25 percent penalty on it,” said civic chief Bangar.

Last year, during Abhay Yojana, the civic body collected over Rs 150 crores from tax defaulters and waived over Rs 78 crores in penalty.

To bring transparency in the functioning of the property tax department, the corporation has started improving various aspects on the principle of "Zero Public Contact" and as a part of this, Abhay Yojana is being implemented in a way that makes it easier for the taxpayers to pay their arrears.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:13 PM IST