Mumbai: One more body recovered; number of children drowned at Versova beach rises to three

The body of the remaining missing person has been recovered at Versova beach.

A total of five youngsters had entered the sea at the Versova jetty on Sunday night for immersing an idol. While two of them were rescued by local people, three others were missing, officials had said.

The bodies of two of the five boys were recovered from Versova. Search for the third boy was still on. The body of the remaining missing person was recovered today.

The two rescued teenagers are undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital and HBT Hospital, respectively, the civic official said.

Idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra on Sunday, the last day of the 10-day Ganpati Festival.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:50 AM IST