NMMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drives And Awareness Campaigns Under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 |

Navi Mumbai: As part of the ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched special cleanliness drives across the city while simultaneously conducting extensive awareness campaigns on waste segregation and scientific waste disposal. The drives are being carried out from June 15 to June 30, targeting neglected and high-footfall areas including railway stations, the Sion-Panvel Highway, slum pockets, villages and gaothans, lakes and creek shores, public toilets and back lanes.

Four-Way Waste Segregation Promoted

The civic body is also promoting the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 by encouraging residents to segregate waste at source into four categories—wet, dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste. Large housing societies and institutions are being urged to process and dispose of the waste generated within their premises through scientific methods.

Awareness activities are being conducted across all eight ward office jurisdictions through NGOs AG Enviro and Parisar Sakhi. Teams are visiting housing societies, commercial establishments and households to educate citizens on proper waste segregation and the need to hand over segregated waste separately to collection vehicles. Bulk waste generators are also being guided on establishing and operating on-site waste processing facilities.

Public Toilets Deep-Cleaned

As part of the special cleanliness campaign, intensive cleaning drives were undertaken at public and community toilets in Sector 5, Sanpada; Sector 2, CBD Belapur; Agroli; Koparkhairane and other locations. The initiative included thorough cleaning of toilet facilities and their surroundings, along with public outreach programmes on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.

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In Zone 2, officials conducted inspections and awareness drives at bulk waste generator sites, including Gavate Wadi, Mindspace and Chinchpada in Airoli, and Green World Society in Digha. Society representatives and operators were advised on maintaining composting and waste-processing units to ensure their effective functioning.

Commissioner's Statement

"Special cleanliness drives and public awareness initiatives are being carried out across all ward jurisdictions as per a planned schedule to strengthen cleanliness standards and promote sustainable waste management practices," said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

The campaign is being implemented under the guidance of Commissioner Dr. Shinde, supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and coordination of Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadde.

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