NMMC Issues Notices To 48 Construction Sites For Violating Dust-Control Norms | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to developers at 48 of the 230 construction sites in the city for failing to install Air Quality Index (AQI) display boards, warning that violations of prescribed dust-control norms could attract penalties and lead to construction work being stopped or sites being sealed.

The civic body has made it mandatory for all construction sites to follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to control dust pollution, including displaying AQI levels, installing air quality monitoring sensors and undertaking water fogging to prevent dust particles from becoming airborne.

“Every construction site has to follow the SOP prescribed by the municipal corporation for controlling dust pollution. The requirements range from installing air quality monitoring sensors and displaying AQI levels on boards to carrying out water fogging to suppress dust. If a site fails to comply with these norms, a notice is issued to the developer and a penalty is also levied. Continued violations can invite further action, including stoppage of construction work and sealing of the site,” an NMMC official said.

Of the 230 construction sites in Navi Mumbai, 182 have installed AQI display boards, while the remaining 48 have failed to comply despite instructions from the civic body. Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has directed the concerned departments to intensify inspections and ensure that developers adhere to the pollution-control guidelines.

The SOP also requires developers to erect protective barricades at least 30 feet high, cover buildings with green safety nets from top to bottom and spray water on roads to prevent dust accumulation.

With dust levels likely to rise following a reduction in rainfall, the NMMC's town planning department and ward offices have stepped up inspections to check compliance. The civic body has warned that developers who disregard the prescribed measures will face action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/