NMMC felicitates winners of WINS Award under Swachhotsav

NMMC earlier in May felicitated the winners of WINS Award under Swachhotsav. Women Icons Leading Swacchata (WINS) Awards is one of the initiatives of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to recognize and appreciate female workers in sanitation and waste management.

Swachh Survekshan, a government initiative, was welcomed by citizens of Navi Mumbai who participated in several events held under the mentioned banner. NMMC conducted several activities that saw participation of women in huge numbers.

"The cleanliness is deeply rooted in the minds of the people in Navi Mumbai and because of it, cleanliness has emerged as a movement here," said Rajesh Narvekar, the Municipal Commissioner while making a word at the WINS Award distribution ceremony under Swachhotsav.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and Sanjay Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Administration Department Nitin Narvekar, City Engineer Dr. Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department. Babasaheb Rajle, Deputy Commissioner of Education Department Anant Jadhav, Municipal Secretary Chitra Baviskar and other dignitaries were present.

Thousands of women participate in govt-led activities

Women also enthusiastically participated in Swachhotsav, which was conducted from March 7 to April 5.

More than 5000 women participated in the Swachata Sangram Rally setting the highest participation in the country. Similarly, among the entries called for the WINS Award for Women's Participation and Leadership in Sanitation, the highest number of 616 entries were submitted by women and women's organizations in the country.

The best performing 5 women's organizations were awarded the good wishes of the Commissioner in various categories. Details below.

In this, in the category of 'Individual Women Entrepreneurs and Change Agents', the head of the organization 'Let's Celebrate Fitness' Mr. Richa Samit' was felicitated by giving the 'WINS Award'.

In the 'Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO's)' category, 'Shelter Associates' and in the 'Micro Enterprises' category, 'Samata Mahila Mandal', which makes Agarbatti from flower petals, was honoured with the 'WINS Award'.

In the category of 'Self Help Groups', 'Siddhi Self Help Groups', which effectively implement the Zero Waste Slum Model, and 'Kranti Jyoti', which provides an alternative to plastic bags by taking the initiative in the production of cloth bags, in the category of 'Startup'. Savitribai Mahila Vikas Multipurpose Charitable Organization' was honoured.