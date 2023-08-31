NMMC ETC Holds Workshop On Rare Genetic Disorders

NMMC ETC Holds Workshop |

The Education, Training, and Service Facility Centre (ETC) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a workshop to address the complexities of rare genetic disorders. The event, designed for parents of differently-abled children, was organized to equip them with essential knowledge about these conditions and potential preventive measures.

The workshop witnessed the presence of distinguished experts in the field, including Dr. Shailesh Pandey, a prominent figure as the head of the Scientist Department at the Genetic Research Centre, ICMR-NIRRCH (National Institute For Research in Reproductive and Child Health). Apart from Pandey, Senior Technical Officer Neha Minde and Senior Project Associate Tanvi Agarbattiwala were also present.

NMMC conducts workshop |

Dr. Pandey captivated the audience by simplifying the intricate work of the Genetic Research Centre. He shed light on the multifaceted origins of various genetic disorders, empowering parents with the understanding of potential causative factors and preventive strategies.

NMMC |

The workshop offered an interactive platform where parents could engage directly with the experts. Dr. Shailesh Pandey and Neha Minde addressed queries, dispelled doubts, and provided comprehensive information tailored to the specific cases of the attendees.

Workshop |