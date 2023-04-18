NMMC creates junction box to regulate traffic Shivaji Chowk in Vashi | Sourced Photo

In order to check unnecessary traffic jams at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi which is an important junction in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come up with an innovative concept by painting “Junction Box”. Apart from various measures taken by the civic body, the junction box concept has been implemented with the consultation of the traffic police.

Junction boxes control flow of traffic

Junction boxes will control the flow of traffic properly and are usually created at busy intersections, crossroads, and T-junctions with heavy traffic. Box junctions are widely used in places where traffic control systems such as traffic signals are available but traffic is not smooth and stationary vehicles create obstruction.

As the junction box prevents vehicles from stopping, the junctions remain open at all times and help smooth traffic flow. There is a rule provision under the Code of Practice Road Marking regarding junction boxes.

NMMC engineer says box junction made on experimental basis

“In terms of traffic regulation in the area of NMMC, a junction box has been created in the central Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk of Vashi on an experimental basis and keeping in mind the utility there, it is planned to implement the junction box concept in other main and busy intersections of the city,” said Sanjay Desai, City Engineer.