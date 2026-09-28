NMMC Collects 71.990 Tonnes Of Nirmalya During Ganeshotsav, Converts Floral Waste Into Manure For City Gardens |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected 71.990 tonnes of nirmalya during the six immersion days of Ganeshotsav this year. The collected material has been transported to the civic body's Turbhe facility, where it is being scientifically processed into manure for use in municipal gardens.

Waste Collected From 178 Sites

The nirmalya was collected from 22 natural and 156 artificial immersion sites across Navi Mumbai. The civic administration had made separate arrangements for collecting wet and dry nirmalya, including flowers, garlands, durva, tulsi, shami, fruit waste and other organic material, as well as decorative items.

The highest quantity of nirmalya, 25.990 tonnes, was collected during the seventh-day immersion, including Gauri idols. This was followed by 14.510 tonnes on the one-and-a-half-day immersion and 10.950 tonnes on Anant Chaturdashi. The civic body also collected 12.555 tonnes on the fifth day, 7.155 tonnes on the seventh day and 870 kg on the 10th day, taking the overall collection to 71.990 tonnes.

Composting At Turbhe Facility

"The segregation and collection of nirmalya was carried out systematically during the immersion period. The wet nirmalya has been transported to the Turbhe facility, where it is being processed through a scientific composting process. The manure generated will be used in gardens maintained by the NMMC," said an NMMC official.

The civic body deployed dedicated vehicles for transporting the collected nirmalya. The drive was carried out under the supervision of Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Dr Ajay Gadade.

Chief Sanitation Officers Rajusingh Chavan and Naresh Andher, along with sanitation officers, sanitation inspectors and sanitation workers, were involved in the collection operation.

As part of its environment-friendly Ganeshotsav initiative, the NMMC had also encouraged citizens to install Shadu clay idols and use artificial immersion ponds. A total of 156 artificial immersion ponds were made available across the city. Citizens who installed Shadu clay idols were also felicitated with 'Environment and Cleanliness Friend' certificates.

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