Bhiwandi Court Rejects Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar’s Anticipatory Bail Plea In Alleged Gang-Rape Case |

Bhiwandi: Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar’s troubles have deepened after the Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged gang-rape case involving a 22-year-old married woman at a farmhouse in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi taluka. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge N.K. Karande on Monday.

Police Searching For Accused

Pawar and dismissed police personnel Shailesh Patil have been booked at Padgha police station following the woman’s complaint. Both accused are reportedly being sought by the police. The allegations are yet to be established before a court.

The case dates back to September 13 when, according to the FIR, the woman had approached Pawar seeking help in resolving a dispute with her husband. She was allegedly called to Kalyan’s Tilak Chowk and subsequently taken in a vehicle driven by Patil to a farmhouse at Bapgaon. The woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at the farmhouse.

Court Hears Investigation Concerns

Pawar had approached the Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court seeking protection from arrest. The court had earlier declined to grant him interim protection, observing that the allegations were serious and that it was necessary to hear the investigating agency and the complainant before deciding the plea.

During the hearing, the Padgha police opposed the anticipatory bail plea and argued that Pawar’s custodial interrogation was necessary for the investigation. Police told the court that the CCTV digital video recorder (DVR) from the farmhouse was missing and that its recovery could be crucial to the investigation. The investigating team also sought to recover and examine the vehicle allegedly used to take the woman to the farmhouse.

Vehicle Recovery Also Sought

The defence, however, disputed the allegations and relied on chats and other material allegedly exchanged between Pawar and the complainant. Pawar has previously denied the allegations against him. The defence also questioned aspects of the complainant’s conduct following the alleged incident.

The prosecution and investigating team maintained that the available evidence needed to be properly examined and that custodial interrogation was required to establish the sequence of events and recover relevant material.

The FIR also names Shailesh Patil, a dismissed police personnel, as a co-accused. Both Pawar and Patil have been booked in connection with the alleged gang-rape case as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

With the court rejecting Pawar’s plea for pre-arrest protection, the possibility of his arrest remains open. The police investigation and further legal proceedings are now being closely watched.

The rejection of an anticipatory bail application does not by itself establish the allegations against an accused. The guilt or otherwise of the accused will be determined through due judicial process.

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