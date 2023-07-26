NMMC Areas Receive 73.85 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 73.85 mm of rainfall from Tuesday 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward at 86.6 mm, followed by Koparkhairane with 83.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two fire calls.
Rainfall Data
Belapur - 86.6 mm
Nerul - 83.4 mm
Vashi - 65.5 mm
Koparkhairne- 83.4 mm
Airoli – 86.6 mm
Digha- 66.2 mm
Average – 73.85 mm
Total Rainfall in this Monsoon – 1602 mm
Incidents
Tree fall – 01
Fire Call - 02
Rescue call- 01
Morbe Dam Status
Rainfall – 117.8 mm
Total Rainfall – 2325.4 mm
Dam Level – 83.48 mtr
