 NMMC Areas Receive 73.85 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours
NMMC Areas Receive 73.85 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward at 86.6 mm, followed by Koparkhairane with 83.4 mm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Areas Receive 73.85 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representational Details

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 73.85 mm of rainfall from Tuesday 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward at 86.6 mm, followed by Koparkhairane with 83.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two fire calls.

Rainfall Data

Belapur -  86.6 mm

Nerul -      83.4 mm

Vashi -      65.5 mm

Koparkhairne- 83.4 mm

Airoli – 86.6 mm

Digha- 66.2 mm

----------------------------------

Average – 73.85 mm

 Total Rainfall in this Monsoon – 1602 mm

Incidents

Tree fall – 01

Fire Call - 02

Rescue call- 01

Morbe Dam Status

Rainfall – 117.8 mm

Total Rainfall – 2325.4 mm

Dam Level – 83.48 mtr

