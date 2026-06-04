NMIA Exhibits Strength To Support Secondary Military Operations With The First-Ever Sukhoi Landing

South Wester Air Command, Indian Air Force |

Mumbai: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet successfully touched down at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, in a major milestone for regional infrastructure and national defence integration. The landing marks the first time a frontline combat aircraft has physically utilised the newly operational aviation hub, highlighting the military's capability to seamlessly integrate with emerging civilian infrastructure for strategic and operational purposes.

Plane Spotters Stunned by Evening Landing

Airplane spotters and defence enthusiasts were left surprised when they witnessed India’s one of the most advanced fighter jets Sukhoi Su-30MKI landed at NMIA for the first time on Wednesday evening. IAF’s South Western Air Command – headquartered in Gandhinagar covering areas stretching from Rajasthan’s deserts to Maharashtra’s Pune – posted about Sukhoi’s first landing at NMIA on Thursday morning.

“A majestic roar filled the skies as the fighter jet touched down, showcasing the IAF’s incredible operational flexibility and our nation's growing aerospace capabilities,” said the IAF.

Viral Video Triggers Online Celebrations

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the event brought together India's two defining features of world class infrastructure and growing aerospace capabilities. "The maiden landing of an IAF Su-30MKI at NMIA highlights our Air Force’s operational flexibility and underscores India’s expanding aerospace and aviation capabilities," he added.

Netizens called the event a “historic moment” after local plane spotters posted videos of the frontline fighter jet’s first take-off from the airport on the day of landing. A video, showing the heavy twin-engine multi-role fighter taxiing along NMIA’s runway before taking off again, went viral on Instagram. The footage also showed two more fighter aircraft parked on the tarmac, triggering widespread celebration online, where netizens hailed the event as a "historic moment" for Mumbai's aviation landscape.

Runway Proven for Military Assets

According to defence experts, Wednesday’s landing and subsequent take-off confirmed that the runway is fully capable of handling high-performance military assets under standard operational conditions. One of them said that the exercise establishes NMIA as a viable secondary or diversionary airfield for military operations in the western sector, supplementing the heavily congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

However, this was not the first instance of a defence aircraft landing at the country’s largest greenfield airport. The airport’s first flight validation test in October 2024 was carried out by IAF’s C-295 tactical transport aircraft while the Sukhoi made a fly-past over the airport.

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