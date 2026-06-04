Jackie Shroff Joins ‘Tree Army’ In Sangli: Plants 4,500 Saplings, Urges Patience & Positivity In Environmental Crusade |

Mumbai: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff inaugurated a massive tree plantation drive at Gardi-Ghanwad in Sangli district, lending his support to the ‘Tree Army’ environmental movement spearheaded by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Babar.

4,500 Saplings Planted Under Tree Army & JK Foundation Joint Initiative

More than 4,500 saplings were planted under a joint initiative of Tree Army and the JK Foundation. Praising Babar’s commitment to environmental conservation, Shroff described him as a leader with boundless energy and dedication.

“Flowers bring flowers in return, and stones bring stones. If someone criticises you, remain calm. You do not become taller by cutting someone else down,” Shroff said, urging people to respond to negativity with patience and positivity.

Actor Praises Babar’s Simplicity, Urges Citizens to Shoulder Nature’s Protection

The actor lauded Babar’s simplicity and action-oriented approach, saying there is a clear difference between those who merely talk and those who work on the ground. He also called upon citizens to plant more trees, stressing that protecting nature is a collective responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Babar said Tree Army is a social movement that transcends political affiliations. He announced a target of planting 78,000 trees over the next two years, equivalent to the margin of votes he received in the Assembly election. He expressed confidence that Shroff’s participation would give the initiative national visibility and help expand the movement beyond Maharashtra.

In a lighter moment, Babar remarked that although he considered himself a grounded public representative, meeting Jackie Shroff had redefined simplicity for him. He praised the actor’s humility, noting that despite his celebrity status, Shroff remained remarkably down-to-earth. The actor was welcomed with traditional honours and was served a simple breakfast of millet bhakri, ghee, jaggery and salt.

Several local elected representatives, government officials, social activists and Tree Army volunteers attended the event.

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