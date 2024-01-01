Nitin Kareer Takes Charge As New Chief Secretary Of Maharashtra

Nitin Kareer |

Nitin Kareer, an IAS officer of the 1988 batch, is the new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. He is currently additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department.

He took over on Sunday evening from outgoing Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik. Kareer, who retires in March, is likely to get another 3 months due to Lok Sabha polls. He has worked as the additional chief secretary in revenue and urban development departments as well. Among various key positions he has held in the past include the post of Director General of Information and Public Relations.

Manoj Saunik Expected To Become The Chief Information Commissioner

State Government sources had earlier indicated that a proposal for Saunik's extension was sent to the Department of Personnel and Training, but it seems to have been not been favorably considered. Saunik, who retired on Sunday, is expected to become the Chief Information Commissioner of Maharashtra.

With Kareer's appointment, a senior IAS officer, Ms Sujata Saunik, who is of the 1987 IAS batch and currently posted as the additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, has missed the opportunity to become the first woman CS of Maharashtra.