Nitin Kagzi, Director Of Megament Steel Pvt Ltd, Arrested For Alleged Invoice Fabrication |

Mumbai: The Marine Drive police apprehended Nitin Kagzi, proprietor and director of Megament Steel Pvt Ltd, on charges of fabricating invoices for the delivery of Bitumin goods, thereby accruing a liability of Rs.33.66 lakhs against the complainant's Nagpur-based firm.

Additionally, Kagzi is accused of filing a false case in NCLT. Authorities stated that two other suspects, Darshan Mehta and Bhaskar Mehta, both employees of Megament firm, are also implicated in the case.

As per Marine Drive police, the complainant, Mohsin Salim Khan, 32, served as an account manager at the head office of Supreme Group of Companies located in Nagpur.

The company operates subsidiaries including Supreme Bitchem Pvt. Ltd. (dealing with chemical products), Supreme StarTech Pvt. Ltd. (specializing in dye chemicals), Supreme Urban Realty Pvt. Ltd. (focused on construction), and P.Q.Ra. Pvt. Ltd. (with contextual relevance).

The complainant claimed that in early 2017, two employees, Bhaskar Mehta and Darshan Mehta, from Megament Steel Pvt. Ltd, based in Nariman Point, Mumbai, visited their firm's office to discuss business matters. They inquired about the company's need for bitumen, suggesting that Megament could supply it.

After the proposal, Supreme Bituchem Pvt. Ltd. (dealing with chemical products) and Supreme StarTech Pvt. Ltd. (specializing in color chemical products) began procuring bitumen raw materials gradually.

The complainant's firm initiated clearing payments for these raw materials via bank transactions to Megament Steel Pvt Ltd. According to the complainant in the FIR, the payment details were consistently recorded in the company's ledger account.

The complainant's company used to procure 'bitumen' as raw material, issuing purchase orders to Megament Steel Pvt Ltd's purchase department, with each order being emailed to the company.

Additionally, discussions regarding purchase orders and pricing occurred between the director Nitin Kagzi and two employees via their mobile phones.

Once the purchase orders and prices were confirmed, the complainant's company organized transportation through two transport firms in Nagpur, with payments made directly from the complainant's firm's account to the firms' bank accounts.

Nitin Kagzi, owner of Megament Steels company, along with Darshan Mehta and Bhaskar Mehta, asserted that their company was owed Rs. 33.66 lakh for supplied bitumen.

However, the complainant's firm refuted the claim, presenting payment transactions for purchased goods and alleging that the bills and invoices for the dues were forged as they hadn't bought the goods. Despite this, Kagzi filed a false complaint against the complainant's firm in NCLT.

In November 2019, the individual filed a complaint at the Marine Drive police station, accusing Nitin Kagzi and two of his staff members. The case involved invoking sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Nitin Kagzi, Darshan Mehta, and Bhaskar Mehta following the complaint. A police officer from the Marine Drive police station mentioned that despite multiple notices, Kagzi did not attend the police questioning.

A police officer from the Marine Drive police station stated, "Following an investigation which confirmed that the invoices and bills were forged, Nitin Kagzi was arrested on April 3. He remained in police custody until April 8, when he was presented in court and subsequently remanded into judicial custody."