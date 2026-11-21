Ashok Kumar Lahiri and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discuss long-term land management and Maharashtra's development priorities at a review meeting | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Friday stressed the need for Maharashtra to acquire land in advance for future development projects and ensure its proper management, saying land available at lower prices today could become more valuable in the coming years.

At a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the state's development projects, Lahiri called for an ambitious long-term land acquisition policy that keeps the interests of future generations in mind, an official release said.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Ashok Kumar Lahiri regarding the Mumbai Growth Centre, the river-linking project and the Vadhavan Port. Senior officials were present. 🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली नीती आयोगाचे उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. अशोक कुमार लाहिरी यांच्या समवेत मुंबई ग्रोथ सेंटर, नदीजोड प्रकल्प आणि वाढवण बंदर यासंदर्भात बैठक. यावेळी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. 🔸 मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनकी अध्यक्षता में नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. अशोक कुमार लाहिरी इनके साथ मुंबई ग्रोथ सेंटर, नदी जोड़ परियोजना एवं वाढवण बंदरगाह के संदर्भ में बैठक। इस अवसर पर वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। 🕦 11.35am | 20-11-2026📍Varsha Bungalow, Mumbai | स. ११.३५ वा. | २०-११-२०२६📍वर्षा निवासस्थान, मुंबई. @Dev_Fadnavis @ashoklahiribjp @NITIAayog #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #NITIAayog — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 20, 2026

Focus On Long-Term Land Management

Proper development and management of land could generate substantial revenue, Lahiri said, while calling for the resolution of pending issues related to land acquisition, infrastructure and agriculture on priority.

Lahiri also expressed satisfaction over the work on the state's ambitious Vadhavan port project.

Fadnavis said his government was focusing on long-term planning, proper land management, timely implementation of infrastructure projects and increasing agricultural productivity to ensure comprehensive development.

He thanked NITI Aayog for its guidance and expressed hope that the commission would continue to support Maharashtra in its development efforts.

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Senior officials from various state departments, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board attended the meeting.

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