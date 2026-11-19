Maha Govt To Make Film On Gadchiroli's Fight Against Maoism, Announces CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government plans to make a film documenting the rise of Maoism in Gadchiroli, its devastating impact on generations of local residents and the state's efforts to eliminate the insurgency and restore peace and development in the region, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced.

The announcement was made during Fadnavis's recent visit to Gadchiroli, where he inaugurated several development projects. Responding to a question asked during a public interaction session on how the government intended to communicate its success in combating Maoism to future generations, the Chief Minister said the story needed to be documented through a film.

माओवाद, जनजातीय गौरव दिवस जैसे मुद्दों पर मीडिया से संवाद...(गडचिरोली | 14-11-2026)#Maharashtra #Gadchiroli https://t.co/OAUCjQ3mge — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 14, 2026

Film To Document Anti-Maoist Campaign

"We should document the story of how we eradicated Maoism from Gadchiroli and Maharashtra. I discussed this with my colleague, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, who has already started working on it and engaged a scriptwriter. All the major moments and milestones in the fight against Maoism will be documented so that the next generation understands how the movement began, how it ruined two generations and how the government undertook a mission to eliminate it and reclaim democracy in the region," Fadnavis said.

The story of how democracy was reclaimed in Gadchiroli is heading to the screen! @Dev_Fadnavis shares plans to document the eradication of Maoism in Maharashtra through a film. It’s crucial that the next generation understands this historic fight and the resilience of the region. https://t.co/XdOgP1Ajji — 🇮🇳 anil248 🇮🇳 (@anil_248) November 17, 2026

Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal also confirmed that the Chief Minister had approved the primary proposal and encouraged him to take the project forward. Jaiswal said he had already initiated preliminary work on the film.

Operation Antim Prahar Marks Major Breakthrough

The proposed film comes against the backdrop of a major breakthrough in Maharashtra's anti-Maoist campaign. On March 17, 2026, security forces effectively eliminated the active Maoist presence in Gadchiroli through a coordinated 100-hour operation, codenamed 'Antim Prahar'. According to the police, there are now no active Maoists remaining in their official records in the district.

The four-day operation resulted in eight arrests and five surrenders, with the rebels collectively carrying a bounty of around Rs 1 crore announced by the Maharashtra government. The last four members of the Maoists' military wing, Company 10, were tracked down, while two members of the dreaded dalam surrendered before the police.

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Operation Followed Killing Of C-60 Commando

The operation was initially launched to track down Maoists allegedly involved in the killing of a C-60 commando during an encounter in the Phodewada forest area in February 2026. During the crackdown, four Maoists were arrested in Telangana, two from Kumnar and two from Naitala.

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