Nirbhaya squads save ragpicker from drowning, retrieve newborn from garbage can

The Nirbhaya squad of Amboli police rescued a 34-year-old man who had slipped into a nullah near Laxmi Industrial Estate in Andheri West on Saturday. The man was rescued with the help of fire brigade officials and rushed to a hospital.

The victim, Nitin Tukaram Kasare, a ragpicker, had gone to collect garbage on November 13, at around 7.30 am. He slipped into the nullah and was neck-deep in the mud pit. After the police control room received a distress call from passers-by, police sub-inspector Borate and a team from Nirbhaya squad rushed to the spot and alerted a fire brigade team. Kasare was rescued in the nick of time.

In another instance, an officer with the Nirbhaya squad saved a newborn who was tossed into a garbage can near Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar East. The incident occurred on November 14, Children’s Day. The police are on the lookout for the mother and are checking all hospitals for records of newly delivered babies.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:04 PM IST