Nirav Modi Case: ED Deletes Look Out Circular Against Approver Maiank Mehta, Court Disposes Plea

ED informed the special court that the Look Out Circular against approver Maiank Mehta has been deleted, enabling him to travel abroad | Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: In a major relief to Maiank Mehta, brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed the court that the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him has been deleted. With this, Mehta, who has been made an approver in the case, will now be able to travel abroad.

Mehta had approached the special CBI and PMLA court hearing cases registered against Modi, seeking the withdrawal or cancellation of the lookout circular issued against him on June 15, 2018, at the request of the ED.

Approver Seeks Deletion Of LOC

Mehta submitted that he was initially named as an accused in the case but was later made an approver by the court through its order dated January 4, 2021. His lawyer, Manavendra Mishra, also submitted that Mehta is a British citizen.

"His business is based in Hong Kong and his presence is required there for the day-to-day running of the business. He also requires to visit countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and Canada for client meetings and deliberations," the defence argued.

Court Disposes Of Plea

The ED's prosecutor, Arvind Aghav, had initially opposed the application. However, when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, he informed the court that the lookout circular issued against Mehta had been deleted.

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Based on the submissions made by the ED, the court disposed of Mehta's application and directed the ED to communicate its decision to delete the lookout circular to the Bureau of Immigration.

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