Baba Siddique Murder Case: Special MCOCA Court Issues Show Cause Notice To Mumbai Crime Branch Over Anmol Bishnoi Custody

Special MCOCA Court issued a show cause notice to Mumbai Crime Branch officials over alleged non-compliance with its order to secure Anmol Bishnoi's custody through video conferencing | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The special MCOCA court on Wednesday came down on the Mumbai Crime Branch for not taking custody of alleged gangster Anmol Bishnoi in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case through video conferencing, even though his physical production was not possible.

The special court has issued a show-cause notice to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the investigating officer for initiating contempt proceedings.

The special judge, Satyanarayan Navander, was hearing a plea filed by Shehzeen, wife of Baba Siddique, through advocates Pradip Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, seeking appropriate action against the investigating officer for the alleged wilful disobedience of the directions issued by the special court.

Court Questions Investigation

The court said, "The explanation offered by the investigating officer is wholly unsatisfactory. The directions issued by this court were explicit. The court had consciously taken note of the restraint order issued by the Government of India and, therefore, had specifically indicated alternative modes for securing the presence of the accused. Instead of making genuine efforts to comply with those directions, the investigating officer merely repeated the exercise which was bound to fail in view of the existing restraint order."

On Wednesday, it was argued that on July 3, Shehzeen had moved a plea through her lawyer seeking directions to the agency to arrest Bishnoi, who is alleged to be the conspirator in the case and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The court had, on July 10, allowed her plea and directed the Crime Branch to take his custody, if not physically, then through video conferencing.

Production Warrant Rejected

The Crime Branch later obtained a production warrant for Bishnoi and approached the special NIA court in Delhi for his custody. The special NIA court rejected the Crime Branch's plea. Consequently, the agency could not take Bishnoi's custody. Amid this, Shehzeen moved the special court.

It was submitted on behalf of Shehzeen that the prosecution could have obtained Bishnoi's production through the video conferencing system at the outset, knowing that there was a bar on his removal from Tihar Jail for security reasons. The prosecution opposed the application, contending that his physical custody was required for interrogation.

Show-Cause Notice Issued

After hearing the plea, the court noted that "the Investigating Officer was fully aware that the Government of India had already restrained the removal of the accused from Tihar Jail by order dated December 5, 2025. Unsurprisingly, relying upon the very same restraint order, the Delhi Court rejected the request for physical production of the accused."

The court further noted that even on Wednesday, the officer submitted a compliance report without any "explanation as to why no attempt was made to secure the presence of the accused through video conferencing or by adopting any other legally permissible mode as indicated by this court."

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"Judicial orders are required to be obeyed by authorities entrusted with the administration of criminal justice. Once a lawful direction is issued by a competent Court, it is incumbent upon the Investigating Officer to make sincere and bona fide efforts to comply with the same. In the present case, prima facie, the conduct of the Investigating Officer reflects deliberate disregard of the directions contained in the order dated July 10," the court observed while seeking an explanation from the officer before taking any action.

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