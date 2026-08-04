Baba Siddique Murder Case: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Accused Chetan Pardhi's Interim Bail Plea, Allows One-Day Police-Escorted Visit

The special MCOCA court denied Chetan Pardhi's interim bail plea but permitted a one-day escorted visit for post-funeral rites | file pic

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The special MCOCA court has refused to grant interim bail for eight days to Chetan Pardhi, an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, to attend post-funeral ceremonies after the demise of his great-grandmother. The court said he is facing prosecution for a grave offence.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

Pardhi, a photographer from Ambernath, sought interim bail for eight days, contending that his great-grandmother, aged about 103 years, died on July 28 due to old age and prolonged illness. It was stated that she was residing with the family and, therefore, it was his responsibility to participate in and perform her post-funeral rites.

The court refused to grant him interim bail for eight days, observing that, “considerations must be balanced against the gravity of the accusations, the criminal antecedents of the applicant, the stage of the trial and the likelihood of misuse of liberty.”

One-Day Visit Allowed

The court, however, allowed him to visit his house for one day on August 9 under police escort, observing that, “There can be no dispute that the demise of the applicant’s great-grandmother is a genuine and unfortunate event. The Court is not insensitive to the emotional bond which may exist between a great-grandmother and her great-grandson. Humanitarian considerations deserve due weight even in serious criminal prosecutions.”

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Prosecution's Allegations

According to the prosecution, Pardhi was allegedly part of the syndicate and picked up the shooter and provided accommodation to the co-accused. It was contended that Pardhi also helped the co-accused find a place to practise shooting.

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