Baba Siddique Murder Case: Special MCOCA Court Issues Production Warrant Against Anmol Bishnoi After Pulling Up Mumbai Police

A special MCOCA court has issued a production warrant against Anmol Bishnoi to facilitate his custodial interrogation in the Baba Siddique murder case | File Photo

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: After being reprimanded by the special MCOCA court, the prosecution on Monday obtained a production warrant against gangster Anmol Bishnoi to arrest him in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique for his subsequent custodial interrogation.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Court Grants Production Warrant

Special Public Prosecutor Mahesh Mule on Monday approached the special court seeking a production warrant for Bishnoi to arrest him in the Siddique murder case.

The move comes after the court last week had pulled up the Mumbai Police for not taking Bishnoi's custody even when he was available in India after being deported from the US last year.

Special Judge Satyanarayan Navander allowed the prosecution's plea. The court directed that a production warrant be issued along with a letter to the concerned court in whose custody Bishnoi is presently lodged.

Besides, the prosecution has also obtained a proclamation notice against the two wanted accused, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar alias Sikandar alias Jassi and Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar alias Shubbu.

The prosecution claimed that they are wanted accused and absconders. While issuing the proclamation, the court noted that non-bailable warrants had already been issued against them.

Widow Seeks Custody Of Bishnoi

Siddique's wife, Shehzeen, through her lawyers, Pradip Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, had moved a plea alleging that the Mumbai Police were avoiding bringing Bishnoi before the court and interrogating him due to external pressure.

She sought directions to the prosecution to secure Bishnoi's custody. In the plea, she requested that the Mumbai Crime Branch be called upon to explain why it had not taken any steps so far to secure Bishnoi's custody, even though his presence was necessary for the framing of charges.

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The court, while hearing the application, pulled up the Crime Branch, observing, “Securing the custody of an accused, conducting investigation, interrogating the accused and placing him on trial are the exclusive responsibilities of the investigating agency and the law enforcement agencies. The court is not expected to remind the investigating agency of its statutory duties, particularly in a prosecution relating to a serious offence of murder.”

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