Nine Senior Maoist Cadres Surrender In Gadchiroli With AK-47 & Carbine, Weapons Recovered From Forest Hideouts

Nine senior maoist cadres surrender before Gadchiroli police & CRPF, officials informed on Tuesday. Maharashtra Government had announced a total cash reward of Rs. 30 lakhs cumulatively on them. |

Mumbai: Nine senior maoist cadres surrender before Gadchiroli police & CRPF, officials informed on Tuesday. Maharashtra Government had announced a total cash reward of Rs. 30 lakhs cumulatively on them. Two hardcore Maoists surrendered with one automatic AK-47 rifle and one carbine rifle.

Surrendered Cadres Identified as Chhattisgarh Residents

The surrendered maoists have been identified as Chhatisgarh residents Dasari alias Pide Sannu Veko, Ramaji Adama Potam, Shanti Vanja Wadde, Manaku Maso Podyam, Sarita Rama Velkam, Lakhmi Ayatu Kunjam, Nande Joga Made, Rakesh Korake Majji, and Sukki Bami Kunjam.

Among them, Shanti Vanja Vadde surrendered along with her AK-47 rifle with 30 live rounds, while Sukki Bami Kunjam surrendered with her carbine rifle. They had also provided information about Maoist materials concealed (dumped) in the forest area of Kumnar, located on Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh border, approximately 15 kilometres from PS Kawande, police said.

Arms & Ammunition Recovered from Kumnar Forest

Acting on this, arms and ammunition were recovered from Kumnar forest area, including 01 AK-47 rifle, 03 magazines, 57 live rounds, 03 walkie-talkies, 04 walkie-talkie batteries and 20 pen drives. In addition, the remaining seven Maoists had already appeared before Gadchiroli Police over the past five days to surrender, said superintendent of police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal.

"Based on the information provided by these seven Maoists, it was revealed that they had concealed (dumped) weapons, ammunition and other materials in Gundapuri forest area of National Park region. Acting on this, coordinated efforts were carried out between Gadchiroli Police and Chhattisgarh Police, leading to recovery of 02 - 7.62 SLR rifles, 01 single- shot weapon, 50 detonators and other materials from the spot," an officer said.

On 15th October 2025, Polit Bureau Member, Central Committee Member, Spokesperson - CPI Maoists, Secretary - Central Regional Bereau Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi alias Sonu along with 61 senior maoist cadre with 54 weapons surrendered before CM of Maharashtra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis. Following Bhupati’s surrender, a total of 940 Maoist cadres across the country have laid down arms along with 569 weapons.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/