MTNL Cable Theft Worth Over ₹1 Lakh In South Mumbai, Case Registered At Malabar Hill Police Station

A case of cable theft worth over ₹1 lakh has been registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station after underground telecom infrastructure belonging to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited was stolen in South Mumbai. | AI

Mumbai: A case of cable theft worth over ₹1 lakh has been registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station after underground telecom infrastructure belonging to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited was stolen in South Mumbai, officials said.

Complaint Filed by MTNL Deputy Manager

According to the complaint filed by Shashank Ravindra Chaturvedi (39), a Deputy Manager with MTNL, he has been residing with his family at the MTNL Telephone Building in Kemps Corner since 2015 and is responsible for handling complaints, maintenance, and services related to telecom operations in the Malabar Hill and Cumballa Hill areas.

Chaturvedi stated that on March 28, 2026, several complaints regarding telephone communication disruptions were received. Acting on this, on March 30 at around 5:30 pm, he deputed his staff members Abhijit Labde, Sameer Bhatare, and Shailesh Misal to inspect the issue.

At around 6:00 pm, Labde informed him that excavation work carried out by civic authorities near Uphar Co-operative Housing Society on Siri Road, Chowpatty-Bandstand area, had exposed MTNL cables, which appeared to have been cut. Upon reaching the spot, Chaturvedi discovered that the telecom PCUT cables had been stolen.

Subsequent verification of CCTV footage from nearby locations revealed that between 6:00 pm on March 27 and 6:00 pm on March 30, unidentified persons arrived in a tempo and motorcycle and allegedly stole the cables.

The stolen property includes five black PCUT cables, each approximately 30–35 meters in length, 3 inches in diameter, weighing around 80–90 kg, with an estimated value of ₹90,000. Additionally, one black jelly cable of similar length, weighing around 75–80 kg and valued at ₹16,000, was also stolen. The total loss is estimated at ₹1.06 lakh. Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons and initiated further investigation.

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