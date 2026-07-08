Nine Mumbai-Bound Flights Including International Carriers Diverted Due To Adverse Weather, Land Back At CSMIA | Representative Image

Mumbai: A total of nine Mumbai-bound flights were forced to abort landing attempts on Wednesday and divert to alternative airports across neighboring regions as torrential downpours battered the city. However, all the flights subsequently returned and landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) during the day.

During the day, the airport witnessed 16 cancellations whereas 356 flights operated behind schedule due to various operational issues not directly caused by the inclement weather.



Major domestic carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, issued urgent passenger advisories throughout the day, warning of ongoing disruptions and urging travelers to check flight statuses online before navigating heavily waterlogged city roads to reach the terminal.



Airport teams and Air Traffic Control remain on high alert as weather forecasts indicate heavy precipitation will persist, likely keeping the airport's single runway under close operational watch over the next 24 hours.

Diverted flights-

AI 2975 (DEL-BOM) diverted to BDQ

6E 2189 (BBI-BOM) diverted to HYD

6E 6278 (GOX-BOM) diverted to AMD

EK504 (DXB-BOM) diverted to BLR

6E 5060 (BDQ-BOM) diverted to STV

BA 135 (LHR-BOM) diverted to BLR

WY 201 (MCT-BOM) diverted to HYD

AI 2626 (HYD-BOM) diverted to IDR

6E 6348 (MAA-BOM) diverted to HYD