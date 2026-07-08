 Nine Mumbai-Bound Flights Including International Carriers Diverted Due To Adverse Weather, Land Back At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNine Mumbai-Bound Flights Including International Carriers Diverted Due To Adverse Weather, Land Back At CSMIA

Nine Mumbai-Bound Flights Including International Carriers Diverted Due To Adverse Weather, Land Back At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport witnessed major disruptions on Wednesday as torrential rain forced nine Mumbai-bound flights to divert to nearby airports. Though all later landed in Mumbai, 16 flights were cancelled and 356 delayed due to operational issues. Airlines issued travel advisories as heavy rain is expected to continue, keeping airport operations under close watch.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Nine Mumbai-Bound Flights Including International Carriers Diverted Due To Adverse Weather, Land Back At CSMIA
Nine Mumbai-Bound Flights Including International Carriers Diverted Due To Adverse Weather, Land Back At CSMIA | Representative Image

Mumbai: A total of nine Mumbai-bound flights were forced to abort landing attempts on Wednesday and divert to alternative airports across neighboring regions as torrential downpours battered the city. However, all the flights subsequently returned and landed at  Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) during the day.

During the day, the airport witnessed 16 cancellations whereas 356 flights operated behind schedule due to various operational issues not directly caused by the inclement weather.

Major domestic carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, issued urgent passenger advisories throughout the day, warning of ongoing disruptions and urging travelers to check flight statuses online before navigating heavily waterlogged city roads to reach the terminal.

Airport teams and Air Traffic Control remain on high alert as weather forecasts indicate heavy precipitation will persist, likely keeping the airport's single runway under close operational watch over the next 24 hours.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Lake Storage Jumps To 41.36 Per Cent, BMC Retains 10% Water Cut; IMD Issues Yellow...
Mumbai Rains: Lake Storage Jumps To 41.36 Per Cent, BMC Retains 10% Water Cut; IMD Issues Yellow...

Diverted flights-

AI 2975 (DEL-BOM) diverted to BDQ

6E 2189 (BBI-BOM) diverted to HYD

6E 6278 (GOX-BOM) diverted to AMD

EK504 (DXB-BOM) diverted to BLR

6E 5060 (BDQ-BOM) diverted to STV 

BA 135 (LHR-BOM) diverted to BLR

WY 201 (MCT-BOM) diverted to HYD

AI 2626 (HYD-BOM) diverted to IDR

6E 6348 (MAA-BOM) diverted to HYD

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source