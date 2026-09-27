Nine Injured After ST Bus Allegedly Suffers Brake Failure, Rams Into Three Autos And Cars Near Belapur Ghat | Video |

Navi Mumbai: Nine people were injured after an ST bus allegedly suffered brake failure while descending a slope after crossing Belapur Ghat on Sunday evening and rammed into three autorickshaws and three cars. The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital in CBD Belapur for treatment.

Bus Was Heading Towards Murud

The incident occurred around 5.45 pm when the Murud-bound ST bus (MH-20/BL-3880) was travelling from Mumbai. According to police, the bus developed a brake failure after crossing Belapur Ghat, causing the driver to lose control. The bus then crashed into the three autorickshaws and three cars ahead of it.

All six vehicles sustained extensive damage in the collision. Nine people were injured in the accident, police said.

Police Probe Cause Of Brake Failure

“The bus appears to have suffered a brake failure while descending the slope, following which the driver lost control and the bus collided with the vehicles ahead. Nine people were injured and shifted to MGM Hospital. We are investigating the exact cause of the brake failure,” said Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar of CBD police station.

Following the accident, CBD police rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to the hospital. Traffic on the route was affected for some time as the damaged vehicles blocked part of the road.

Traffic police subsequently removed the accident-hit vehicles from the road and restored traffic movement.

A case has been registered at the CBD police station. Police are also examining the bus to ascertain the exact reason for the brake failure.

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