BMC Approves ₹3.64 Crore For Two More Unmanned Boats To Remove Floating Waste From Mumbai Coastline |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved supply, operation, and maintenance of two more unmanned boat dedicated to the mechanical removal of floating debris and trash from the seawater at Sassoon Dock and Jamshedji Port.

Technology-Based Waste Removal Push

The civic body has sanctioned ₹3.64 crore as part of an ongoing environmental cleanup push by city and port authorities in Mumbai to deploy autonomous or remote-controlled electric/solar vessels to keep major harbor points clear of plastic and pollution.

BMC had deployed two unmanned electric boats at Gateway of India and Badhwar Park in May this year, through which approximately 80 to 90 kg of floating debris is collected daily, said corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar.

BMC Working On Tender Process

“This project has received approval from BMC chief Ashwini Bhide and budget provision has also been made. BMC’s Solid Waste Department (SWM) department is working on the tender conditions and soon it will be out. The BMC is the first civic body in the country to utilise modern technology to maintain the cleanliness of the coastline and its adjacent areas," Narwekar said.

“Physically picking up garbage would take more time. Hence this unmanned vehicle is used and controlled through a remote. Trash seen at the sea shore is collected and sent for recycling after segregation. This helps improve aesthetic for tourist and decrease plastic presence at the sea. Range of these boats is around 500 meters, they are battery operated and have solar panels,” the corporator added.

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