KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal Urges Students To Make Informed Career Choices, Calls Youth ‘Ambassadors Of New India’ |

Kalyan: Urging students to make informed career choices and contribute to the country’s development, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goyal said the youth are the country’s greatest strength and the “ambassadors of New India.”

Students Advised To Explore New Opportunities

Goyal was speaking during a career counselling session organised at Don Bosco School in Kalyan under the civic body’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Addressing Class 10 students, he said career counselling is a broad field and that students today have opportunities beyond conventional career options.

“Choose a career by striking a balance between your interests, capabilities and the opportunities available,” Goyal told the students, stressing the importance of understanding one’s strengths before making a career decision.

Focus On Goals And National Development

KDMC House Leader Varun Patil urged students to set goals that would enable them to contribute to the development of the country, Maharashtra and their own city. He advised them to identify the right direction based on their individual abilities and potential.

Special mentor Satyawan Redkar provided students with guidance on career opportunities in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS), banking and various government services.

Redkar encouraged students to embrace challenges in life and work consistently towards their goals. He also pointed out that comparatively fewer students from Maharashtra enter Central Government services and urged them to make greater efforts to explore such opportunities.

Prashant Bhagwat coordinator of the programme, said similar career counselling sessions would be organised at other schools and colleges across the city as part of the campaign.

KDMC Education Officer Vijay Sarkate, corporator Jaywant Bhoir, teachers and a large number of Class 10 students were present at the session.

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