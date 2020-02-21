Mumbai: Night school teachers rue government apathy

To bring to the notice of the state education ministry, the teachers of night schools in the city Thursday raised several issues such as lower salaries, vacant posts, lack of staff, stationery and dilapidated infrastructure. They claimed that they are being paid 1/4th of the salary as compared to teachers in day schools even though they are doing the same amount of work.

There are 120 state-run night schools in Mumbai and around 130 in the rest of Maharashtra which function from 6:30 pm to 10 pm. These schools function for students in Class 5 to 8, some for Class 8 to 10 and remaining for Class 8 to 12 under the name of night colleges.