Nigerian Drug Syndicates In Mumbai Emerge As Major Challenge For Police Amid ₹10 Crore Nalasopara Seizure | File Photo

Mumbai: Nigerian drug syndicates, which allegedly took root in Mumbai and its suburbs over the past four decades, have now emerged as a major challenge for Mumbai Police as well as Maharashtra Police, with recent crackdowns exposing the scale of their operations.

According to police findings, several Nigerian nationals entered India during the 1980s, fleeing civil unrest and economic hardship in parts of Africa. Many initially arrived on student or business visas but later overstayed and gradually became involved in illegal activities, particularly narcotics trafficking.

Officials say the growing drug menace has had a devastating impact on younger generations, with narcotics abuse continuing to rise across urban pockets. In a major action on Wednesday, police seized drugs worth over ₹10 crore in Nalasopara. The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has, over the years, dismantled multiple drug manufacturing units and uncovered links to international trafficking networks.

Areas such as Mira Road and Nalasopara have increasingly become hubs for such activities, often described by officials as a “third Mumbai” due to the concentration of foreign nationals and dense settlements.

How the network took root

Police sources said that between 1979 and the early 1980s, prolonged conflict, famine, and unemployment in African nations pushed many Nigerians to migrate abroad. Some allegedly entered India through illegal routes via Nepal, Bangladesh, and Uttar Pradesh, while others arrived on valid visas and later overstayed.

Over time, they established themselves in Mumbai and Pune under the pretext of education, later expanding their stay by renting accommodations in densely populated areas, often paying higher rents to secure housing. In some cases, they married Indian nationals and settled locally.

Shift from Mumbai to suburbs

Retired police officials said that in the 1980s, Nigerian nationals initially lived in areas such as Reay Road, Sion-Koliwada, and Grant Road. As policing increased in Mumbai during the 1990s, many shifted base to suburbs like Mira Road, Nalasopara, and Navi Mumbai, which were then less developed.

Taking advantage of unregulated construction and overcrowded housing, they established strongholds in areas such as Pragati Nagar, Alkapuri, and Nagin Das Pada in Nalasopara.

Drug trade and parallel crimes

Investigations reveal that some individuals operated front businesses such as garment shops, salons, or import-export firms, while allegedly running drug trafficking networks in the background.

Over the past 15–20 years, police have also linked certain groups to cyber fraud, lottery scams, and financial cheating through emails, courier services, and phone calls. The proceeds were often routed abroad through hawala channels.

Trafficking routes into India

Police sources said narcotics are trafficked into India through multiple routes, including Afghanistan via Rajasthan, Nepal, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as through Kashmir. Substances like brown sugar and cocaine have been entering the country since the late 1980s, with usage rising significantly between 1995 and 2015, particularly among affluent sections and in the entertainment industry.

Growing enforcement, but challenges remain

Following intensified anti-drug campaigns across the country, including awareness drives after cases of widespread addiction in states like Punjab, enforcement agencies have stepped up operations, dismantling several major drug factories and syndicates.

Since its formation, Mumbai police, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate along Maharashtra Police has exposed several inter-state and international drug rackets.Despite repeated crackdowns, officials admit that controlling these networks remains a significant challenge due to their transnational links, adaptability, and local support systems.

With Mira Road and Nalasopara continuing to serve as key bases, police say sustained intelligence-led operations will be crucial to dismantle these drug syndicates and curb the spread of narcotics in the region.

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