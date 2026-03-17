NIFT Mumbai’s Spectrum’26 Sees Meena Bazaar Shine As Hub For Student Entrepreneurs And Designers

Meena Bazaar at NIFT Mumbai’s Spectrum’26 draws crowds with student-led designs, sustainable products and creative showcases | File Photo

The Meena Bazaar emerged as one of the most vibrant highlights of Spectrum’26, the annual cultural festival hosted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Mumbai, offering a dynamic platform for student entrepreneurs and designers.

The institute hosted its annual cultural festival, Spectrum’26, on March 13 and 14.

Festival explores theme of Indian nostalgia

The two-day festival, themed “Desiderium”—a Latin term for nostalgia—explored the idea of Indian nostalgia as a living, evolving emotion reflected in everyday objects, traditions, and memories. From jhumkas and childhood sweets to Holi pichkaaris and kites, the theme highlighted how simple moments shape emotional connections and continue to influence contemporary creativity.

Student-led designs and creative showcases

Students curated collections inspired by everyday Indian experiences—ranging from traditional motifs and vintage aesthetics to contemporary reinterpretations of childhood elements. Visitors were drawn to intricately designed jewellery, hand-painted items, sustainable products, and customised lifestyle goods, all conceptualised and created by students.

Beyond retail, the Meena Bazaar served as a real-time learning experience for aspiring designers and entrepreneurs. Participants managed end-to-end operations, including product design, pricing, branding, and direct customer interaction, gaining valuable insights into market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Focus on sustainability and entrepreneurship

The bazaar also encouraged sustainable practices, with several stalls promoting eco-friendly materials and responsible production methods, reflecting NIFT’s emphasis on conscious design.

The festival was inaugurated by Aishwarya Suresh, Global Head of Brand at The Knowledge Society, and Anud Singh Dhaka, who attended as the special guest. NIFT Mumbai Director Prof. Dr Ajit Kumar Khare formally declared the event open.

Fashion show and performances add vibrancy

One of the most anticipated segments was the fashion show, where students from multiple departments interpreted the theme through garments and visual storytelling. The showcase blended traditional inspirations—such as local melas, Panchatantra stories, and personal memories—with contemporary design aesthetics. The show was judged by designer Jigar Shah of Jigar and Nikita, Rohit Singh Rajput of Kalki Fashion, and Paulmi Dhawan of Paulmi and Harsh.

Evening events included a high-energy Battle of Bands, followed by a special artist performance and a DJ night that brought the festival to a lively close.

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Event concludes with awards and celebrations

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and the announcement of fashion show winners, marking the successful culmination of Spectrum’26.

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