Mumbai To Install 75 Hyperlocal Air Quality Sensors Under MANAS Project, 40 To Be Operational By April-End

BMC to roll out hyperlocal air quality sensors across Mumbai to track pollution hotspots and enable targeted action | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 17: By April end, Mumbai will have 40 low-cost sensors installed to monitor local sources of air pollution. The project is under BMC's hyperlocal air quality monitoring system, Mumbai Air Network for Advance Sciences (MANAS), under which 75 new sensors aimed at closely tracking pollution in some of the city’s most polluted pockets will be installed.

Phase-wise rollout of air quality sensors

The sensors will be procured at the cost of Rs 3.8 crore from IIT Kanpur, including the testing and installation. The remaining 35 sensors will be procured in the second phase, for which locations will be identified by the end of this month.

"Prior to installing the sensors at 40 locations, three hyperlocal air quality monitoring sensors will be installed next week, namely at Ghatkopar, Kandivali West, and Byculla, for a pilot study on humidity effect. The CAAQMS station collocation study will be done in due course," a senior BMC officer said.

Enhanced monitoring to identify pollution sources

At present, Mumbai has 28 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS). The additional sensors will help the BMC to pinpoint locations that majorly contribute to air pollution in Mumbai.

This will further help authorities in evidence-based intervention and mitigate sources of air pollution. The BMC had earlier planned to install 250 low-cost sensors to monitor local sources of air pollution; however, it has been brought down to 75.

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Part of Mumbai’s climate action plan

The project falls under Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), implemented by BMC’s Environment & Climate Change Department.

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