Mumbai Weather Update, March 16: City Slightly Cooler Than Last Week As Temperatures Dip, Air Quality In Moderate Category

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Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and relatively warm conditions on Monday, March 16, even as temperatures showed a slight drop compared to last week. The city’s overall air quality has also improved noticeably over the past 24 hours.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies through the day, with temperatures likely to range between 22°C and 33°C. The weather department has not issued any specific alert for the day, offering residents a brief respite following recent weather advisories.

At present, Colaba is recording a temperature of 26.4°C, while Santa Cruz has registered 28°C. Meanwhile, neighbouring regions are experiencing higher temperatures, with Thane recording 34°C and Navi Mumbai registering 32°C, both notably warmer than the temperatures currently observed within Mumbai city. These readings indicate a marginal decline compared to the higher temperatures recorded across Mumbai last week.

IMD

Overall AQI Levels Remain In 'Moderate' Category

Despite the rise in temperatures, the city’s air quality has improved significantly. Data from AQI.in shows that Mumbai is currently recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 53, placing it in the ‘Moderate’ category.

The latest readings indicate a clear improvement compared to levels recorded earlier this month. The AQI has remained largely stable over the past 24 hours, with minimal fluctuations observed across most monitoring stations in the city.

AQI.in

Most Monitoring Stations Report ‘Good’ AQI

Several monitoring stations across Mumbai have recorded air quality levels within the ‘Good’ range. Sathathharatha Nagara reported the lowest AQI at 10. Other areas including Gamdevi Station 1, Green Hills, Walkeshwar and Breach Candy recorded AQI levels of 15, 15, 22 and 23, respectively, all of which fall comfortably within the ‘Good’ category.

AQI.in

Despite the overall improvement, air quality remains uneven in certain pockets of the city. Marashi Nagar recorded an AQI of 311, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category, while Sion Station 2 reported an AQI of 290, which falls under the ‘Unhealthy’ category.

AQI.in

Meanwhile, Kannamwar Nagar Li, Dhakoji Sethpada and Louis recorded AQI levels of 193, 160 and 153, respectively, falling into the 'Poor' category

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

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