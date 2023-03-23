NIA raids Ghazwa-e-Hind operatives in Nagpur |

As part of investigations in the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ case of July 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids and searches at the houses of eight suspects across three states, including four locations in Nagpur (Maharashtra), one each in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and Valsad, Surat and Botad in Gujarat. Incriminating material, including digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards) and documents, were seized, agency sources said.

Last year in July, a case was registered in Phulwarisharif in Bihar against members of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was being operated and controlled from Pakistan. Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir is said to be the administrator of the terror outfit’s WhatsApp group, which was launched by a Pakistani national, Zain.

Social media used for radicalisation

Tahir, who was arrested in the case, added to the group many impressionable youngsters from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with the intention to radicalise them and to constitute them into sleeper cells to carry out terrorist activities.

Besides WhatsApp, groups were also made on other social media platforms like Telegram and BiP Messenger. He also created a WhatsApp group for Bangladeshi nationals called BDGhazwa E HindBD. The NIA had filed a charge sheet against Tahir in January this year.