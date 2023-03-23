MP: NIA detains Gwalior man in connection with Gazwa-e-Hind case, releases him hours later

(Representative Image: PTI)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on Thursday in Bahodapur police station area of Gwalior in its ongoing probe in the Gazwa-e-Hind case that is linked to the radicalisation of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for allegedly carrying out violent terrorist acts.

During the raid, one person was detained by the central agency and later released after hours of interrogation.

Simultaneously, NIA also conducted raids at six locations each in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The places searched included the residential premises and hideouts of the suspects involved in the anti-national activities and radicalization of impressionable youth through social media.

What is Gazwa-e-Hind?

The NIA initially registered the Gazwa-e-Hind case on July 22 last year at Phulwarisharif Police Station in Bihar.

In the Phulwarisharif investigations, the NIA said, it is revealed that accused Margub Ahmad Danish, a self-radicalized man, was in contact with a number of foreign entities on the WhatsApp group "Ghazwa-e-Hind" created by him.

"In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified with the view to radicalise impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence," the NIA had said earlier.

On January 6 this year, the NIA filed a charge sheet against an accused in NIA Special Court in Bihar in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)