NIA Court Refuses To Discharge Aakif Nachan In Pune ISIS Module Case Over Radicalisation, IED Training

The special NIA court has refused to discharge Aakif Nachan, booked in connection with the Pune ISIS recruitment and radicalisation module. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special NIA court has refused to discharge Aakif Nachan, booked in connection with the Pune ISIS recruitment and radicalisation module. The court observed that Nachan was allegedly actively involved in radicalising youth and provided logistic support to suspects wanted in other states for terrorist activities.

Accusations

Nachan is a suspect accused of recruiting youths and training them in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small arms. On the directions of foreign-based handlers of ISIS, the group allegedly shared relevant material, including DIY kits. The prosecution alleged that the suspects created media content published in the magazine Voice of Hind to further the activities of the proscribed organisation.

Nachan sought discharge, claiming he had been falsely implicated and that no evidence existed of his involvement. His counsel argued that mere communication with a co-suspect would not make him a criminal or liable for any offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the absence of sufficient material showing actual participation.

Defence Argument

However, the special court stated, “From the material recovered from Aakif, incriminating articles including messages, magazines of ISIS, and DIY kits came to be recovered and seized. The videos shared by Nachan with others are videos of bombing, weapon firing and ISIS Bayath.”

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The court observed that by using such material, Nachan was abetting and motivating gullible Muslim youths to join the fight of ISIS for the establishment of Khilafat. Nachan was a close aide of the self-styled ‘Amir-e-Hind’ of ISIS, Saquib Nachan.

“The material available on record to establish these anti-national and terrorist activities, prima facie falsify the claim of this accused that he is a law-abiding citizen and is innocent,” the court said while rejecting his plea.

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