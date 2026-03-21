VVMC's First General Body Meeting Turns Into Battlefield As BVA And BJP Corporators Clash Physically

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Vasai-Virar: The very first General Body Meeting of the newly formed Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) turned into a battlefield as corporators from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a physical altercation. Videos of the clash, featuring pushing, shoving, and heated arguments, have since gone viral on social media.

Political Context

The tension reportedly began following the recent municipal elections. While the BVA secured a majority in the corporation, the BJP highlighted that all three MLAs in the region now belong to the Mahayuti alliance, noting the defeat of BVA’s legislative candidates.

The situation escalated when a BJP corporator took an indirect jibe at the BVA, remarking, "The public has sent you home" (referring to the assembly defeat).

Verbal to Physical

BVA corporator Nishad Chorge took strong offense to the comments made against the party leadership (referred to as 'Appa'). This triggered a verbal spat that rapidly devolved into physical pushing and shoving between members of both parties.

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The ruckus took place in the presence of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and the Municipal Commissioner. Despite repeated attempts by the Mayor and Commissioner to restore order, the chaos continued for a significant period.

Public Reaction

Clips of the corporators manhandling each other have sparked intense debate among citizens regarding the conduct of their elected representatives.

The incident has cast a shadow over the first meeting of the house, highlighting the deep-seated political rivalry between the BVA and the BJP in the region.

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